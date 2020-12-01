PORTSMOUTH-Mary Melissa Staker, 88 years old, longtime Portsmouth resident, passed away peacefully at home, on Sunday November 29, 2020. Mary was a 1950 graduate of Minford High School and graduate of Interstate Business School. She worked many years at Mortz Ohio System and Tax Service. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds, antique cars with Bill, and she loved roses. She was a longstanding member of Temple Baptist.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel (Nee: Sudebrook) Bennett, and one son Charles Staker.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Anton "Bill" Staker, Jr., one son and daughter-in-law, Anton and Sandra Staker, III, of Rosemont, one daughter-in-law, Lillian Staker, of Jackson, three grandchildren; Anton "Billy" Staker IV, Melissa (Nathan) Wilson, Clay Staker, and one great grandchild, Cayde Charles Wilson.

A heartfelt thank you, goes out to SOMC Hospice as well as Tammy Brumfield, and the continued support and kindness from friends and family, especially Ama, Bob, Tom and Moni.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3rd, from 12-1 pm with Funeral service immediately following at 1 pm all at F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park, Wheelersburg.

Pastor Gowdy will be officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations to SOMC Hospice. F.C. Daehler caring for the family.