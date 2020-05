Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

SCIOTOVILLE - Mary Jane Van Bibber, age 79, of Sciotoville, died May 13, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. Arrangements are being handled by WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store