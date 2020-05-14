SCIOTOVILLE - Mary Jane Van Bibber, age 79, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Best Care in Wheelersburg. She was born February 15, 1941 to Charles and Betsy (Ross) Hamilton. Jane worked as a hairdresser for many years and was a longtime member of Christ United Methodist Church in Sciotoville. She was a big Star Trek fan and enjoyed attending Comic Conventions. She was a great painter, enjoyed horseback riding, and especially loved her dog, Teddy.Jane is survived by her husband, Jim Van Bibber; stepdaughter, Susanne Bailey of Odessa, FL; four step-grandchildren, Amberly (Emese) Armstrong Palatos of Atlanta, GA, Alex (Lauren) Armstrong of Los Angeles, CA, Blake (McKenzie) Litteral of Clarksburg, OH, Victoria (John) Haney of Odessa, FL; one step-great-grandchild, June Litteral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepson, Marty Van Bibber; one brother in infancy, James Hamilton.Services for Jane will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Terry Cavanaugh officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Due to the national health advisories we recommend the wearing of masks and social distancing. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Fond memories of Jane and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.