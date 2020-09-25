PORTSMOUTH — Matthew Rhys Bratchett, 38, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, Oct. 21, 1981, a son of Robert Charles and Bobbi Jean Kirsch Bratchett of Portsmouth. Matthew was a concrete finisher and a 2000 graduate of PHS. Also surviving him are two sons; Rhys Tyler Bratchett of New Boston, Jaydyn Matthew Bratchett of Portsmouth; two brothers, Robert C. (Kelly) Bratchett II of Portsmouth and Joshua Ryan Bratchett of Houston, TX; two nephews, Tre' Bratchett and Storm Bratchett and one niece, Aleigha Bratchett and several special cousins. Funeral services are to be private for the family only. Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com. RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements for the family.

We simply ask that you remember that individuals in torment are someone's family and a child of GOD. Offer a gentle smile, a warm hello, or a loving act of kindness to our walking wounded. The demons of addiction/mental health are powerful and last night those forces defeated a once kind and gentle soul. Our little finger sucker, oldies singing, joke cracking, loving baby boy is gone forever. Give more hugs. Say I love you! Count your blessing every day. Peace, love and happiness.