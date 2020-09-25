1/
Matthew Bratchett
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH — Matthew Rhys Bratchett, 38, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, Oct. 21, 1981, a son of Robert Charles and Bobbi Jean Kirsch Bratchett of Portsmouth. Matthew was a concrete finisher and a 2000 graduate of PHS. Also surviving him are two sons; Rhys Tyler Bratchett of New Boston, Jaydyn Matthew Bratchett of Portsmouth; two brothers, Robert C. (Kelly) Bratchett II of Portsmouth and Joshua Ryan Bratchett of Houston, TX; two nephews, Tre' Bratchett and Storm Bratchett and one niece, Aleigha Bratchett and several special cousins. Funeral services are to be private for the family only. Online condolences may be shared with the family at RalphFScott.com. RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth is handling the arrangements for the family.

We simply ask that you remember that individuals in torment are someone's family and a child of GOD. Offer a gentle smile, a warm hello, or a loving act of kindness to our walking wounded. The demons of addiction/mental health are powerful and last night those forces defeated a once kind and gentle soul. Our little finger sucker, oldies singing, joke cracking, loving baby boy is gone forever. Give more hugs. Say I love you! Count your blessing every day. Peace, love and happiness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
1422 Lincoln St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-4161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I remember a funny, quick humored fellow, with a giant smile, a friend to both Marti and Corey as little kids. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers! Love and prayers, Karla Coleman and Steve Staker
Karla Coleman
Friend
September 25, 2020
I worked with Bob his dad for many years .Sorry to hear about your son .May god be with you and you're and love ones.
larry shultz
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved