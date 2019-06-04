MATTHEW SCOTT COTTLE

ATASCADERO — Matthew Scott Cottle, 60, of Atascadero, California, died May 27, 2019, at home with family at his side following a long illness.

He was born on November 6, 1958, at Portsmouth (Ohio) Mercy Hospital; the first child of Cecil Anson and Alene Leola Scott Cottle.

Matthew was a graduate of Clay High School in Portsmouth, Ohio. Following high school, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Economics from the University of Kentucky and later an MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

Professionally, Matthew developed a career in Institutional Advancement, and had 30 years of experience in developing and executing organizational leadership campaigns, institutional advancement programs, and strategic planning initiatives with a broad range of organizations. Matthew built sustaining fundraising programs and consulted for universities and nonprofits, focusing on major gifts programs and volunteer training. As a fundraising executive, Matthew managed campaigns at universities and membership organizations including West Liberty State College (West Liberty, WV), Franklin W. Olin College (Needham, MA), The National Academy of Sciences (Washington, DC), Princeton University (Princeton, NJ), University of Idaho (Moscow, ID), and the National Urban League (New York, NY). Most recently he served as Executive Director at Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo, CA), and as Senior Director at the consulting firm CCS.

Matthew was active in The Sierra Club, Rotary International, and The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theater. Memorial donations may be made to any of these organizations.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Joy Swann Cottle; two sons, Devon Matthew of Los Angeles, CA, and Kiernan Scott of Morro Bay, CA; two brothers, Timothy Allen of Arlington, VA and Daniel Lee of Nicholasville, KY; two step children, Matthew John Swann and Molly Joy Swann of Atascadero, CA. and his former wife, Mary Elizabeth Cottle of Morro Bay, CA. Matthew was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Alene Cottle of Portsmouth, OH.

A celebration of Matthew's life will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at SLO Rep Theatre, 888 Morro Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. A potluck reception will immediately follow in honor of Matthew's love for potluck social gatherings!