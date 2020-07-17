1/1
Matthew Jones
{ "" }
PORTSMOUTH-Matthew Lee Jones, II, 32, of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born June 28, 1988 in Portsmouth, the son of Matt Jones, Sr., of Portsmouth, and the late Kimberly Ann (Damron) Jones. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Frank and Carolyn Damron, and Anita Louise Frasier. Matthew is survived by daughter, Amelia Jones, son, Matthew Jones, III, sister, Shayla Jones, brother, Tyler R. Jones, all of Portsmouth, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, all who loved him dearly. Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home, from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Due to the Portsmouth City ordinance, face masks will be required by all visitors.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
(740) 353-2808
