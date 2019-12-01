PEEBLES — Matthew L Penn, 46, Peebles, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Mercy Health Anderson Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Matt was born in Hamilton, on September 23, 1973, the son of William Penn, Jr. and Vickie Lynn (Mitchell) Penn. Matt worked as a peace officer, after graduating from Hocking Technical College.

Survivors include his parents; brother John (Amber) Penn, of Peebles; stepmother, Kimberly Penn, of Lucasville; stepsister Brandi Stedding, of Virginia; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; his treasured dog Maximus.

Funeral services, officiated by Tom Miller, are at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, prior to services, at the funeral home.

Matt's family requests that memorial donations be made to Sierra's Haven Animal Shelter, 80 Easter Drive, Portsmouth, OH 45662; or to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.