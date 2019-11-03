Max Miller (1942 - 2019)
  • "Thank you for your service and the opportunity to work with..."
    - Alan Chapman
Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH
45662
(740)-456-4133
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
Obituary
RUBYVILLE - Max S. Miller, age 77, of Rubyville, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born January 13, 1942, in Oak Hill, a son of the late Dale and Ceola (Smith) Miller. Max honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He was a former Corrections Officer at SOCF and a member of Welcome Home Christian Fellowship.

Max is survived by a stepdaughter, Brenda (Earl) Irelan; step-grandchildren, Dustin (Kassi) Irelan and Vincent (Tara) Stiles; great-grandchildren, Lydia Irelan, Michael Irelan, A.J. Stiles, Chase Stiles, and Boaz Irelan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Rideout Miller.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastors Roy Bennett and Bryan Baer officiating. Interment will follow at Universal Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by James Dickey Post #23, American Legion. Visitation will be Monday 5 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday 12 to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Fond memories of Max and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
