FRIENDSHIP-Maxie Carl Grooms Sr., 78 of Friendship died Thursday, April 2, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. He was born May 10, 1941 in Adams County to the late Luther and Lena Kerr Grooms. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

Maxie was a laborer at Adams Bakery Company for 34 years and worked at Glockner Chevrolet for 12 years. He attended 8th Street Wesleyan Chapel in West Portsmouth.

Maxie is survived by his wife, Alice Faye Hayslip Grooms whom he married February 2, 1959, a son, Maxie Carl Grooms Jr., a daughter, Vicky Lynn (Larry) Arhtur, 3 grandchildren; Joshua (Kristin) Grooms, Jessica (Joshua) Moore, and Bradly (Angelina) Grooms, 5 great grandchildren; Kaly, Kinly, Lilly, Aiden, and Ellie, a brother, Ronald (Sheryl) Grooms, a sister, Mary Nesbit, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.