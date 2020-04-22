HAVERHILL-Maxine Burcham, 76, wife to late Jonbil Burcham, peacefully passed away with her daughters by her side on April 20, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.

She was born at home in Melvin, Kentucky on January 27th, 1944 to parents Edward and Lizzie (Mullins) Newman. She was raised in Wheelwright, Kentucky and resided most of her life in Haverhill, Ohio.

Maxine was a 1961 graduate of Green High School and a member of Midland City Missionary Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and found her joy in helping others, whether it was a family member, neighbor, or church member. She was famous within her circle of friends and family for her homemade crescent rolls and anyone who ever tasted one sang her culinary praises.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Kimberly (Leo) Johnson of Ironton, Ohio, Jonda (Anthony) McDonald of Flatwoods, Kentucky, and Jill Wymer of Ironton, Ohio; two sisters, Abby Frasher and Pauline (Bob) Vilak; two brothers, Edward (Sue) Newman, and Ted (Marcella) Newman; 5 grandchildren, Lane (Morgan) and Carter Johnson, Benjamin, Faith, and Sophie McDonald; and one great-grandchild, Gideon Johnson.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jonbil Burcham, two infant daughters, Christina and Davina, her parents, Edward and Lizzie Newman, and two sisters, Lucille Moss and Nancy Cranford, and a beloved son-in-law Stephen Wymer.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the special caregivers that Maxine had while she was in residence at Crystal Care Nursing Home (now known as River Run) in Portsmouth, Ohio. And a thank you to everyone who has reached out to Maxine during her illness over the past year. She loved all of her friends and family very much. The visits, phone calls, and cards meant so much to her and always brought a smile to her face.In lieu of flowers the family requests that you honor Maxine in a way that would have made her happy, do something for someone else, help someone in need.

In observance of the Covid-19 health restrictions of Ohio. Private family graveside services will be held at Haverhill cemetery on Friday April 24, at 1:00 P.M. Rex Smith Officiating O'Keefe-Baker Funeral home is assisting the family.