Melanie Felts (1948 - 2019)
Service Information
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH
45694
(740)-574-2543
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH
Obituary
MELANIE JEAN FELTS

WHEELERSBURG — Melanie Jean Felts, 71, of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Melanie was born May 19, 1948 in Portsmouth to the late Orville and Evelyn Adams Wolfe. Melanie was retired from Eastern School District as a teacher; she was a member of Sciotoville Methodist Church and a member of the Moose Lodge. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Wolfe. Melanie is survived by two sons, Brian (Susan) Felts and Kyle (Melissa) Felts and three grandchildren, Hannah, Kyle II and Madison Felts.

Services will be 11:00 am Monday, July 29, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Chad Benner officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-7:00 pm Sunday, July 28, 2019 and one hour before the service on Monday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles .com.
Published in The Daily Times from July 26 to July 27, 2019
