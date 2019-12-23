PORTSMOUTH-Melinda Marie Rodgers, 67, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at SOMC. She was born May 18, 1952 in Portsmouth, to the late William Phillips and Joan Russell Phillips. Melinda was a retired nurse from the Portsmouth West School system, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, an avid reader and knitter and she loved her grandchildren dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Rodgers. She is survived by her sons, Brent Rodgers (Aimee) of Greenville, SC, Jason Rodgers (Jamie) of Wheelersburg, her daughter, Sarah Beegle (Brent) of Union, KY, grandchildren; Kellen Rodgers, Bray Rodgers, Sydney Rodgers, Meredith Beegle, Carleigh Beegle, Anderson Beegle, brothers, Mark Phillips (Claudia) of Rosemount, J.R. Phillips of Portsmouth, sisters, Nancy Berndt of Portsmouth, Gayle Berry (Scott) of West Portsmouth, Lisa Spearry (J.C.) of Portsmouth, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.