Melinda Marie Rodgers (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Mindy was the life of anything we ever did growing up all..."
    - Cindy Bowman Mahle
  • "A sweet girl. Took after her parents which we were good..."
    - Gib and Linda Witter
  • "I will miss you my friend. God is waiting for his angel. RIP"
    - Maree Hewey
  • "This is tremendously sad. I've know Mindy all my life. Our..."
    - Lyn Stall
Service Information
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-2808
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Greenlawn Cemetery
Portsmouth, OH
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH-Melinda Marie Rodgers, 67, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at SOMC. She was born May 18, 1952 in Portsmouth, to the late William Phillips and Joan Russell Phillips. Melinda was a retired nurse from the Portsmouth West School system, a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, an avid reader and knitter and she loved her grandchildren dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Rodgers. She is survived by her sons, Brent Rodgers (Aimee) of Greenville, SC, Jason Rodgers (Jamie) of Wheelersburg, her daughter, Sarah Beegle (Brent) of Union, KY, grandchildren; Kellen Rodgers, Bray Rodgers, Sydney Rodgers, Meredith Beegle, Carleigh Beegle, Anderson Beegle, brothers, Mark Phillips (Claudia) of Rosemount, J.R. Phillips of Portsmouth, sisters, Nancy Berndt of Portsmouth, Gayle Berry (Scott) of West Portsmouth, Lisa Spearry (J.C.) of Portsmouth, and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
