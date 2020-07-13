GROVEPORT-Melinda Kay Villegas, 61 of Groveport died Friday July 10, 2020 at her home. She was born June 17, 1959 in Portsmouth to the late Chester and Linda Lawson Holsinger. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by a son Delbert Murphy Jr., and a daughter Deborah Murphy.

Melinda is survived by a son Jeremiah Murphy, a brother Gordon (Pamala) Holsinger, 3 sisters; Linda McElwee, Karen Murphy, and Cynthia McDonald, and 3 grandchildren; Nate Murphy, Jacob Murphy, and Gabriel Murphy.

Funeral Services will be 1:00PM Wednesday July 15, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Roy Bennett officiating and interment in Jacobs Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the funeral home in Melinda's name. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfunerlahome.com