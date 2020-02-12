NEW BOSTON - Melissa Jo Keller, age 62, of Portsmouth, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 in Columbus. She was born December 10, 1957 in Portsmouth to Darvin and Carolyn Joann (Cooper) Russell. Melissa was a 1976 graduate of Portsmouth East High School and worked as a Home Health Aide. She loved to sing and spend time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey; son, Timothy McCann of Portsmouth; stepson, Loren Keller of Lucasville; daughters, Shauna Martin of Portsmouth, Bridget McCann and Robbie Neal of New Boston; stepdaughter, Lindsey Keller of Lucasville; sister, Connie Morrow of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren, Austin Stanley, Ethan and Aliyah Neal, Gabriel, Aurina, and D.J. Martin, Caiden McCann, Noah Wright; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Robert Morrow officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories of Melissa and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.