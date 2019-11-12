WHEELERSBURG — Melissa "Missy" Lewis, 52, of Wheelersburg, died Monday, November 11, 2019, with her family by her bedside at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Born on January 28, 1967 in Portsmouth, she was preceded in death by her father, Elex "Buster" Lewis, and her grandparents, George and Olive Lewis and Alfred and Lillie Miller.

Missy loved crafting, cooking and spending time with family.

Surviving are her mother, Elsie (John Rollins II) Miller Lewis of Wheelersburg; her brother, Tim (Gloria) Lewis of Wheelersburg; her sister, Kim (Rob) Anselm of Chesapeake, VA; uncles, Phil (Claire) Miller and Doug (Barb) Lewis; aunts, Sis (Doug) Slark, Diane (Paul) Lane, Alice (Roy) Charles, Belinda (Gene) McCoy and Tina (Param) Harris; nieces and nephews, Jacob Lewis, Brittany Parcell, Justin Lewis, Jeric Anselm and Caden Anselm; six great-nieces and great-nephews and numerous cousins, other family and friends.

A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15th at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Mike Gifford officiating. Interment will be in Wheelersburg Cemetery.

The Lewis family will receive family and friends at BRANT'S from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14th.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at Scioto Residential Services for the compassionate and loving care they provided to our most precious gift, Missy Lewis.

Condolences may be sent to www.brantfuneralservice.com.