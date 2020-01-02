PORTSMOUTH — Melissa Aldean Porter, 48, of Portsmouth, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at home. She was born August 24, 1971, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Alton Porter and Martha Tumbleson Enterline Porter. She was the Shift Supervisor RX at CVS.

She is survived by her son, Blake Porter, of Portsmouth; one daughter, Chloe Porter, of Minnesota; one brother, Alton Porter, of Minneapolis, MN; two sisters, Robin "Bobbi" Summers, of Charleston, Wva; Sheri Hutsenpillar and husband Lee, of Charleston, Wva; and Tammy Greenwald of Columbus. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary to leave online condolences.