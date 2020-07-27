Melodie McClaskey

MINFORD-Melodie Sue McClaskey, 55, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at SOMC's Emergency Room.

She was born November 25, 1964 in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Melodie was a homemaker and a 1983 Valley High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Jerry McClaskey; her partner, William "Bill" Allen; nephews, Christopher Allen Vowell II, Jason McClaskey; and sister-in-law Kathy McClaskey.

Melodie is survived by her father, Roger (Camilla) Vowell of Dublin and her mother, Mary Edwards Vowell of Michigan; her siblings, Chris (Cindy) Vowell of Lucasville, JJ (Katie) Vowell of Wisconsin, Samara Chamblin, Chris and DJ Chamblin, all of Columbus, Dena Brewer of Michigan, and Wayne Vowell; several nieces and nephews, her special niece Susan Vowell who was her caregiver for several years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangments are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.