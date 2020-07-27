1/
Melodie McClaskey
MINFORD-Melodie Sue McClaskey, 55, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at SOMC's Emergency Room.

She was born November 25, 1964 in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Melodie was a homemaker and a 1983 Valley High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Jerry McClaskey; her partner, William "Bill" Allen; nephews, Christopher Allen Vowell II, Jason McClaskey; and sister-in-law Kathy McClaskey.

Melodie is survived by her father, Roger (Camilla) Vowell of Dublin and her mother, Mary Edwards Vowell of Michigan; her siblings, Chris (Cindy) Vowell of Lucasville, JJ (Katie) Vowell of Wisconsin, Samara Chamblin, Chris and DJ Chamblin, all of Columbus, Dena Brewer of Michigan, and Wayne Vowell; several nieces and nephews, her special niece Susan Vowell who was her caregiver for several years.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangments are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kimberly Gammon
