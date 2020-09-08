1/1
Melvina Hill
PIKETON-Melvina Hill, 61 of Piketon, Ohio gained her wings with her family by her side on September 3, 2020 at OSU.

Melvina or Mel as most called her was the last of her siblings. She was a strong woman who never gave up and kept fighting to live her life as a mother and grandma as family meant everything to her.

Even when thinking of leaving this world she thought of others instead of herself. She wanted everyone to be able to heal, to remember the good times, not to cry and grieve over her body.

There will be no viewing but only a grave side ceremony at Lucasville Cemetery to respect those wishes, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
