LUCASVILLE-Merle Montgomery, 75, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 20, 1945 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Oakley and Ella Jenkins Montgomery.

Merle was a retired Teamster's Union #413 Truck Driver for over 30 years.

He survived by his wife, Marlene Fuller Montgomery, whom he married January 23, 1965 in Wheelersburg; three daughters, Christie Montgomery, Ella Adkins, and Beth Stevens all of Lucasville; one son, David K. Montgomery of Lucasville; nine grandchildren; 15 greatgrandchildren; one brother, Clifton Montgomery of Michigan; and two sisters, Octavia Angle and Freda Blevins both of Newark.

Merle was also preceded in death by three brothers, Julius, Monroe, and Charles Montgomery; and one sister, Joan Neighbarger.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Scioto Burial Park with Joe Nelson officiating. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.