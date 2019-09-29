WEST PORTSMOUTH — Merrill Rickman, 87 of West Portsmouth, Ohio died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, WV from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Merrill was born to Goodwin Rickman and Ruth Hatcher Rickman in Fort Gay, West Virginia on January 30, 1932. His siblings were half-brother, Harm Billups (deceased) , brothers Jack E. Rickman of Sumter, SC, Robert E. Rickman of Portsmouth, OH, and sister Ruth Eileen Rickman Selvage of Piketon, OH.

Merrill was married on May 15, 1954, to Emma Louise Rapp Rickman after being introduced by his brother Jack. Merrill and Emma were married until May 4, 2014, just eleven days short of 60 years when Emma passed away. They made their home in West Portsmouth, in a house he built himself, and had two children, Deidra L. Rickman Johnson and Dale Merrill Rickman.

During the Korean Conflict, Merrill served honorably in the United States Navy and was particularly proud of being a submariner. Merrill was retired from Goodyear at The Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant where weapons-grade uranium was enriched for the United States Atomic Energy program and U.S. nuclear weapons program. After retirement Merrill and Emma owned the Pittsburgh Paint Company's former Portsmouth store.

Survivors are Deidra Rickman Johnson and her husband Ross of Charleston, WV, Dale (Rick) Rickman of West Portsmouth, Ohio, grandsons Taylor R. Johnson and William C.M. Johnson of Charleston, WV, brothers Jack and Robert, and sister Eileen.

Merrill was a particularly proud grandfather to Taylor and Will and infinitely enjoyed their visits, particularly during his illness.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Roger W. Davis Funeral Home, West Portsmouth with Interment will be at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com