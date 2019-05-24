MERRITT R. HAYWARD

MINFORD — Merritt Ray Hayward, 86, of Minford, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Born March 8, 1933 in Scioto County, a son of the late Forrest and Adrian E. (Kallner) Hayward, he was a science teacher in South Webster for 27 years, and had formally worked for Empire-Detroit Steel Corporation in New Boston. He was owner and operator of Lady Bug Green House for 45 years and was a member of Sunshine Church of Christ. He was a farmer all of his life and served in the Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Helen (Horner) Hayward; a son, Barry (Patty) Hayward of Minford; three daughters, Vicki (Mark) Ashby of Minford, Amy Dever of Minford, Missy (Mark) Wynn of Minford; two sisters, Ina (Bernie) Wilson of Minford, Anita Cole of Minford; six grandchildren, Holly Hayward, Chad Pierron, Courtney Pierron, Trista (Damen) Jackson, Carrie Wynn, Paige (Paul) Jacobs; three great grandchildren, Avery Hayward, Connor Jacobs and Parker Jacobs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Hayward in infancy and Hayes Hayward.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday at 1 P.M. May 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jon Partlow officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com