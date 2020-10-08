1/1
Micah Perry
SCIOTOVILLE - Micah Nathaniel Perry, 35 of Sciotoville passed away Tuesday October 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 1, 1985 in Portsmouth a son of Sandra Ashcraft Ekleberry and the late Roger Perry. Micah was a graduate of Glenwood High School where he played all the high school sports including basketball, baseball and soccer. He loved his dogs very much.

Micah is survived by his mother Sandra Ekleberry and stepfather Kenneth of Sciotoville; one son Brayden Perry of Sciotoville; a brother Keenan Perry and wife Rachel; a sister Tracy Perry-Grant and husband Paul all of New Boston and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Services are being handled by D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME (Wolfe-Nelson Chapel) In Sciotoville. Fond memories and online condolences may be sent to dwswickfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
