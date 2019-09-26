MCDERMOTT —Michael Paul Andrus, 36 of McDermott died Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born December 15, 1982 in Columbus, Ohio to Terry Matchack and the late Judi Andrus Broughman. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michaele Mae Ruth Andrus and a stepson, Chase Rowe. He was employed at Taylor Lumber.

Along with his father, Michael is survived by his wife, Tiffany Rowe Andrus, a son, Michael Paul Andrus II, a daughter, Trinity Faith Andrus, 3 stepsons; Sanford Jr., Blaze, and Emilio, a stepdaughter, Angel, 2 sisters; Stephanie Waller and Jamie Goulette, along with nieces and nephews; Charlie, Froylan, Kelli, Jessica, Hailee, and Lacey.

The family would like to thank everyone for their generosity and prayers during this difficult time.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences and Donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.