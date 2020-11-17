1/
Michael Beinkampen
TIPP CITY-Beinkampen, Michael, 75, went to his heavenly home on November 13, 2020, following a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Janet; son Jason C. Beinkampen of Columbus, OH; daughter Michal N. Adams (Bryan) of Georgetown, KY; daughter Sarah E. Beinkampen of Cleveland, OH; and Jesse E. Beinkampen at home. Mike leaves behind his brother Pete Beinkampen (Cyndi) of Louisville, KY; sister Beth Ann Madden (Kent), Wheelersburg, OH, four grandchildren and one great grandchild; much loved cousins, nephews, and nieces. Preceded in death by his mother Charlotte Smith, stepfather Bob Smith, father Pete Beinkampen and sister Carlotta Sue Fannin. Mike was born in Wheelersburg, OH, and graduated from Wheelersburg High School where he played football and baseball. He also attended Ohio University where he studied Marketing. A life-long salesman, Mike never knew a stranger and was a friend to all. Moving to Dayton in 1986, he became active in church activities and men's Bible studies where he formed many enduring friendships. After being diagnosed with LBD in 2017, Mike graciously participated in research to find a biomarker for this devastating disease, making numerous trips to the Cleveland Clinic and working with a dedicated team of clinicians at the Center for Brain Health. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brookdale Hospice for the loving care and support given to the family. Funeral service will be held 11:30 am on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at St. Timothy Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Drive, Huber Heights, OH 45424. Due to COVID-related concerns, the family has decided to forego a visitation and reception. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association by visiting lbda.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. The service will also be streaming live here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/sttimothyhh/



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
