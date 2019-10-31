WHEELERSBURG —Michael Che Book, 47, of Wheelersburg, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

Born December 3, 1971 in Portsmouth, a son of Richard and Teresa (Suter) Book.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Tyler (Joannie) Book; a sister, Kellie Carter; two nieces, Jocelyn and Jayden Carter; four nephews, Corey, Mason, Phoenix, and Maddox Book, and a great niece Mya Book.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill and Eleanor Suter and Bill and Helen Lowe.

A graduate of Minford High School in the class of 1990, Michael was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and The Ohio State Buckeyes and an avid hunter.

His smile, gestures, joking manner, and his willingness to always help others will be greatly missed. He was always trying to fix anything that was broken. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Pete Shaffer officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1-4 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.