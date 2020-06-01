WHEELERSBURG-Michael Andrew Brescia (Mike) died on May 31, 2020, at the age of 80. Born on July 7, 1939, to Andrew and Lillian Minerva Brescia, Mike graduated from Portsmouth West High School in 1957 and Ohio University in 1964.Mike married Jean Keibler in 1963 and settled first in Portsmouth, then in Wheelersburg, to raise the family he loved above all else.Mike worked tirelessly to the benefit of others, most clearly in his more than four decades of dedication to public education, during which time he brought knowledge—and wisdom—to thousands of students. Mike also led the Portsmouth City Teachers Association for two of the nearly 40 years he was a member, where he fought for his fellow teachers by leading strikes and negotiations for better benefits and higher pay.In his private life, Mike was an avid sports fan, traveling across the country to watch basketball games and automobile races. In conversation, his quick wit always brought a smile to the faces around him and was matched only by his genuineness and his concern for the well-being of those in his life.Mike is survived by his wife, Jean Brescia; daughter, Amy Brescia; son, Jon Brescia (wife Catherine Matacic); and sister, Susie Albrecht (husband Don). He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, and his mother, Lillian.The family will receive guests at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed. A private service will be held with Dennis Schmidt and James Porter officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SOMC Development Foundation Hospice Caritas Fund. www.brantfuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.