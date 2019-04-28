MICHAEL DEAN BRICKEY

WEST PORTSMOUTH —Michael Dean Brickey, 51 of West Portsmouth died Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home. He was born March 11, 1968, in Portsmouth to Nelson Preston "Pret" Brickey and the late Ada Mae Shaffer Brickey. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Sparks Brickey and a sister, Brenda Williams.

He was a 1986 graduate of Portsmouth West High School, avid hunter and fisherman, and was also known as the best arrowhead hunter.

Along with his father, he is survived by 2 daughters; Autumn Brickey and Mary Grace Brickey, 2 stepsons; Mark Webb and Adam (Alannah) Rambo, a grandson, Rowan Rambo, and 3 sisters; Barb Jividen, Linda Noel, and Annette Fields.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Barb Jividen officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.