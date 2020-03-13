Michael Burke (1947 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Burke.
Service Information
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH
45648
(740)-259-2481
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHEELERSBURG-Michael Scott Burke, 72, of Wheelersburg, is resting in the arms of his Savior, as of Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1947 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Robert Louis and Louella "Boots" Adkins Burke.

Mike was a retired Carman and office worker for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a 1966 Clay High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Burke Jr.

Mike is survived by his wife, Bonnie Beasley Burke, whom he married January 23, 1965 in Kentucky; his son, Darren (Rhonda) Burke of Minford; nephew who he reared, Trevor Hudson of Wilder, Kentucky; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Lee Burke.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Calvin Ray Evans and David Phipps officiating. Burial will follow in Orm Cemetery in Rosemount. Friends may call 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the service Tuesday.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.