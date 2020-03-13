WHEELERSBURG-Michael Scott Burke, 72, of Wheelersburg, is resting in the arms of his Savior, as of Friday, March 13, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1947 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Robert Louis and Louella "Boots" Adkins Burke.

Mike was a retired Carman and office worker for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad and a 1966 Clay High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Burke Jr.

Mike is survived by his wife, Bonnie Beasley Burke, whom he married January 23, 1965 in Kentucky; his son, Darren (Rhonda) Burke of Minford; nephew who he reared, Trevor Hudson of Wilder, Kentucky; and two grandchildren, Kayla and Lee Burke.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Calvin Ray Evans and David Phipps officiating. Burial will follow in Orm Cemetery in Rosemount. Friends may call 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the service Tuesday.