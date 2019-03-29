MICHAEL A. CRABTREE

MIAMISBURG — Michael Alan Crabtree, 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Sycamore Glen Health Center. Born October 26, 1946 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Wames L. and Hazel L. Leake Crabtree, he was a former employee of Empire Detroit Steel and was an insurance agent for Commonwealth Insurance. He attended Bethel Baptist Church in West Carlton and was a US Army Reserve veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Moore Crabtree; one daughter, Michelle Crabtree; one brother Stephen (Vicki) Crabtree; one nephew, Eric (Teresa) Crabtree, and two great nephews, Eli and Ethan Crabtree.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Jim Shidady officiating. Burial will be at Bennett Cemetery in Minford. Friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church in West Carlton and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Donations can be made to Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.