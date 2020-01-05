Michael Flannery (1964 - 2020)
Service Information
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH
45682
(740)-778-7054
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
View Map
Obituary
SOUTH WEBSTER - Michael "Mikey" Isaac Flannery, age 55, of South Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Portsmouth. He was born June 18, 1964, in Chicago, IL to Harry E. and Dianna (Queen) Flannery Henry. A 1984 South Webster High School and Votec graduate, he worked as a cook in the restaurant industry. Mikey enjoyed collecting monkeys and playing games on his computer.

He is survived by his mother, Dianna Henry of South Webster; sister, Robin Collins of South Webster; aunt, Alta Burk of Rockledge, FL; nephews, Steven Jasper Boggs of South Webster, Charles Chip Evans of Wheelersburg, and several other nieces and nephews; stepsisters, Dedra (Dale) Grant of Wheelersburg, Jackie (Jessie) Crockett of VA; stepbrother, Tim (Delores) Henry of Wheelersburg. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Bud Flannery.

A gathering of family and friends will take place at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Merit Smith officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Mikey and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
