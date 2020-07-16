1/2
Michael Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STOUT-Michael Ford Kelly, 67, of Stout, Oh passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Kelly and Helen F. Kelly. He graduated from Leon High School, Tallahassee FL in 1971 and from Florida State University. He proudly and honorably spent his career in law enforcement starting in Tallahassee and continuing around the country with the Federal Government for over 40 years combined, retiring in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Becky, his son, Steven, and a very special cousin, Steve Steele, his wife Barb Steele and their children Lori Cockrell and Michael Steele (Crystal) from Chillicothe. He leaves behind many wonderful friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved