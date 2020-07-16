Michael Kelly

STOUT-Michael Ford Kelly, 67, of Stout, Oh passed away on July 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Kelly and Helen F. Kelly. He graduated from Leon High School, Tallahassee FL in 1971 and from Florida State University. He proudly and honorably spent his career in law enforcement starting in Tallahassee and continuing around the country with the Federal Government for over 40 years combined, retiring in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Becky, his son, Steven, and a very special cousin, Steve Steele, his wife Barb Steele and their children Lori Cockrell and Michael Steele (Crystal) from Chillicothe. He leaves behind many wonderful friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com