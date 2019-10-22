SCIOTOVILLE —Michael Luke Lewis, age 76, of Sciotoville, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 SOMC Hospice Center. He was born September 1, 1943 in Isonville, KY to Clayton and Mary Jane (Gillum) Lewis. Michael served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy, serving three years. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 30 years. In his free he was a big NASCAR fan and spent a lot of time at the racetrack.

Michael is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Barnes) Lewis; son, Mike Lewis of Rubyville; daughters, Melissa (Joel) Bowyer of Eaton, Kristen Lewis of Sciotoville; sister, Debbie (Mark) Baker of Sciotoville; grandchildren, J.J., Kaylie, Jessica, Amanda, Luke; great-grandchildren, Sloan and Evie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Roshelle Wallace and a sister, Waddona Gillum.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.