Michael Lewis
1959 - 2020
MINFORD – Michael Douglas Lewis, 61, of Minford passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. Born June 14, 1959 at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, a son of Carolyn (Thomas) Lewis, who survives and the late Douglas Lewis. He was a retired Boilermaker with Local #40 and was a 1977 Minford High School graduate. Mike was a Motorsports enthusiast; he competed in go kart and modified stock car racing and was a fan of Nascar. He loved working with his hands, and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. He was a supporter of his beloved Mighty Minford Falcons and loved spending time with his grandbabies.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Renee Seison Lewis; four children, Shane (Alyse) Lewis, Tad (Maureen) Lewis, Codi (Chase) Gabriel, Sarah Lewis; six grandchildren, Stone Gabriel, Tori Lewis, Ascher Lewis, Hadley Gabriel, Lucas Lewis, Owen Lewis; two sisters, Fran (Mark) Conkel, Paula (Tim) McCain; his mother-in-law, Sharon Seison; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kelly and Jason Keller, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Larry "Greek" Seison.

Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Minford High School Gymnasium. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Minford High School Gymnasium
