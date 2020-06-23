LUCASVILLE-Michael Edwin Lute, 58, of Lucasville, started on a new journey, as the angels peacefully carried him to his new home while he slept.

He was born June 26, 1961 in Portsmouth a son of Paul Edwin Lute of McDermott and the late Kathryn Aberdean Miller Crawford Lute.

Michael was a laborer for Waller Stone and a 1979 Northwest High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Newman; a brother Mark Crawford; and granddaughter Charlie Love; and a very special companion Amanda Delay.

Michael is survived by his son, James Michael Lute of Lucasville; two daughters, Kathryn (Ervin) Clinton of Portsmouth and Rachael Marie Love of Nashville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Doug Crawford of Princeton, Indiana and Dan Crawford of Otway; and two sisters, Sheryl Lute of Lucasville and Karen Martin of McDermott.

Michael lived a humble life and walked with the Lord and spoke of him to many everyday. He loved nature and especially fishing. He was truly a gentle spirit.

A memorial service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.