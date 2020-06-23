Michael Lute
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCASVILLE-Michael Edwin Lute, 58, of Lucasville, started on a new journey, as the angels peacefully carried him to his new home while he slept.

He was born June 26, 1961 in Portsmouth a son of Paul Edwin Lute of McDermott and the late Kathryn Aberdean Miller Crawford Lute.

Michael was a laborer for Waller Stone and a 1979 Northwest High School graduate.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joan Newman; a brother Mark Crawford; and granddaughter Charlie Love; and a very special companion Amanda Delay.

Michael is survived by his son, James Michael Lute of Lucasville; two daughters, Kathryn (Ervin) Clinton of Portsmouth and Rachael Marie Love of Nashville, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; two brothers, Doug Crawford of Princeton, Indiana and Dan Crawford of Otway; and two sisters, Sheryl Lute of Lucasville and Karen Martin of McDermott.

Michael lived a humble life and walked with the Lord and spoke of him to many everyday. He loved nature and especially fishing. He was truly a gentle spirit.

A memorial service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved