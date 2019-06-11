Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Malone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL GARLAND MALONE WHEELERSBURG — Michael Garland Malone, 70, of Wheelersburg passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at SOMC in Portsmouth. Michael was born March 27, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late Elbridge and Juanita Piatt Malone. Michael had been a Grocery Manager at Kroger and he was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Michael was a U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and was a Bronze Star recipient. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, VFW and American Legion Post #23. In addition to his parents Michael was preceded in death by three brothers, Patrick, JB and Derrick and a sister, Catherine. Michael is survived by his wife, Diana Wiltshire Malone whom he married July 17, 1968 in Clintwood, VA. Also surviving are two daughters and their husbands, Stephanie Lynn (Eric) McLaughlin and Melissa Ann (Jason) Kent; two brothers, Daniel and Timothy Malone; two sisters, Caroline Malone and Dawna Rickey and six grandchildren, Jeremy and Nathan McLaughlin, Becca, Joseph, Mathias and Christopher Kent. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Fr. Christopher Tuttle officiating. Interment will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East with Military honors presented by American Legion James Dickey Post #23. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Recital of the Rosary will be at 8:00 pm Thursday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles .com.

Published in The Daily Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019

