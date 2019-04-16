MICHAEL E. MARTIN, SR.

SCIOTOVILLE — Michael Eugene Martin, Sr., was born May 10, 1953 in Portsmouth and passed away on April 11, 2019, after a long battle with colon cancer.

Mike was a member of the Arizona Carpenters Union and was an integral part of the projects he worked on, such as the Phoenician and Princess Resorts in Scottsdale, custom homes in Northern California and the Lahontan Ski Resort in Truckee, Nevada. He always displayed professionalism and work ethic and led by example.

He was a member of the New Boston Eagles.

In his spare time, he loved riding his Harley on the Arizona highways and Ohio county roads. Mike was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting in Northern Arizona and fishing from his pontoon boat with family and friends. He played softball in his younger days and enjoyed playing cards on Sunday mornings.

Mike was a family man and went above and beyond for those he loved. He was a strong presence and role model for his great-nephews, James and Justin.

He loved Arizona, but ultimately loved his family more and returned home to Sciotoville in 2011 to be near them. He is already greatly missed by his family, friends and his dog, "Harley".

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Debra, son, Michael (Holly) Martin, Jr.; his mother, Beulah Martin; grandson, Matthew Hill, Tim Jackson who was "like a brother"; sister-in-law, Glada Neu; niece, Melissa Taylor; good friend, Danny Mayhew and many other family and friends.

Also, preceding Mike in death were his father, Eugene Martin and his brother, Rick Martin.

At his request, no services are planned.

