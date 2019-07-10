MICHAEL RAMSEY

MCDERMOTT — Michael Darrin Ramsey, age 53, of McDermott, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1965 in Portsmouth, Ohio. Michael was preceded in death by his parents Sadie Ramsey Jr. and Mildred (Maddy) Ramsey Stephens and his brother Phillip Ramsey.

Surviving are two daughters, Tiaunda (Jon) Green and Brittany Murray; one grandson, Gavin Yates; two brothers, Ronald (Martha) and Rocky (Johnita) Ramsey; three sisters, Phyllis Morrow, Mona (Mike) Sturgell, and Helen Noles; four step-brothers, Jack (Nancy), Rick (Laura), Gary (Liza) and Brian (Brenda) Stephens and two step-sisters, Dianne (Russ) Thompson and Amy (Bill) Logan.

Arrangements for a memorial service for family and friends are pending at Missional Community Baptist Church in Lucasville, Ohio.