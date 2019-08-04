MICHAEL ANTHONY "MIKEY" SWORDS

PORTSMOUTH —Michael Anthony "Mikey" Swords, 41, of Portsmouth, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born November 10, 1977, in Portsmouth to Sandy (Sexton) Middleton of Portsmouth and the late Ronald Swords. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Anthony Swords Jr. and a sister, Tabitha Swords.

Mikey is survived by a son, Christopher Swords, a brother, Ronald Swords Jr. (Monica) of Portsmouth, two sisters, Rhonda Meadows (Larry) of West Portsmouth and Heather Sampson (Brian) of Franklin Furnace, three grandchildren; Dom, Abby, and Mikayla Shover, and also several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be on Wednesday, from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM at the funeral home.