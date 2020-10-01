Michael Taylor

EATON, IN-Michael D. Taylor, 54, was called home by the Lord on Monday, September 28, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Michael was born on February 20, 1966 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Roger and Kathy Taylor. He graduated from West Portsmouth High School, earned his electrician certifications and served his country in the US Army. He was a man of many talents.

Mike was a devoted son, father, brother and life-partner, who had a laid back, caring personality. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved hiking, fishing, camping, and walking on the beach. He lived his life to the fullest and everyday was an adventure.

He was loved by all who knew him. He truly enjoyed life and making memories with his family. His family was his true passion in life.

Mike leaves behind his soulmate and life-partner of 16 plus years, April Dye; his children: Jonathan Taylor, Laura Taylor (James Howard), Rose Taylor, Tiffany Spangler (John), Caz Milligan (Darrell), Seth Lawhorn and Austie Dye; his mother, Kathy Spradlin; father: Roger Taylor (Bonnie); five grandchildren: Bryson, Madelyn, Liam, Rainahlee, and Jaxon; a brother John Taylor (Lisa); his sister, Danielle Spradlin (Bill Rogers), fiancé's parents, Burma and Tim Stanton, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton.

Funeral services will be held following visitation at 5:00 p.m. with Military Funeral Honors by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visit PitmanRichman.com to sign the guestbook, order flowers or leave condolence for the family.