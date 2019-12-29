PORTSMOUTH — Michael Hayden Williams, Sr., 81, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born February 22, 1938, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Emily (nee Bush) and Thomas Edwards Williams, Sr.

Mike was the retired co-owner of the Hunter-Williams Insurance Agency and the co-owner of the former Tom & Mike Williams Insurance Agency. An Army veteran, he earned the Good Conduct Medal and a Letter of Commendation. He was an active member of the Portsmouth community, having been a member of the Portsmouth Rotary Club, James Dickey Post #23 American Legion, an American Red Cross volunteer and an election board poll worker. Mike was a 1956 graduate of Portsmouth High School and had attended the Ohio State University. An avid golfer, he enjoyed sports and watching his grandchildren in all their sporting events.

Surviving Mike are his wife, Suzanne Shumate Williams, whom he married December 4, 1971, in Portsmouth; three sons, David M. (Laura) Stroud of Portsmouth, Michael H. (Michelle) Williams, Jr. of Wheelersburg and Todd A. (Sherry) Stroud of Friendship; a daughter, Michelle (Harold) Reed of Lexington, KY; a brother, Dr. Thomas (Margie) Edwards Williams, Jr.; brother-in-law, Ron (Peggy) Shumate of Chattanooga, TN; nine grandchildren, David and Matthew Stroud, Peighton, Isabella and Carson Williams, Kathleen Stroud, Jordan, Emily and Josh Reed; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Kinley and Creed; and his special golden retriever, Heidi.

Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth with Rev. John Gowdy officiating and interment in Greenlawn Cemetery. The James Dickey Post American Legion will conduct military graveside rites.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 8 P.M. and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.

