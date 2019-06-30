MICHAEL DOUGLAS WIRICK

STOUT —Michael Douglas Wirick, 60 of Stout, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born September 2, 1958, to the late Willis G. and Helen E. Cordial Wirick.

Michael held many jobs in his lifetime including at the Ramada Inn, delivering papers for the Community Common, and helping at both the Salvation Army and the Community Action Organization of Scioto County. He also attended 8th Street Wesleyan Chapel in West Portsmouth.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles Oscar and Ricky Wade Wirick; a sister, Glenda Sue Wirick; a foster father, Coy R. McGinnis; and a foster brother, Scott McGinnis.

Michael is survived by his ex-wife and good friend Paulette Wirick, 2 daughters, April Renee and Brittany Nicole Wirick; a foster mother, Gloria J. McGinnis; 3 foster brothers, Ray (Nancy) McGinnis, Brent (Karen) McGinnis, and Craig (Nicole) McGinnis; and his loving extended family.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Rev. Fred Bales assisted by Mark Bales officiating and interment in Friendship Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home starting at 10:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice in Michael's name. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.