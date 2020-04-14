PORTSMOUTH-Miguel Mora Valenzuela, 55, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born June 11, 1964 in Santiago Ixcuintla, Nayarit in Mexico to Jamie Mora and Margarita Valenzuela. Miguel was a server at Toro Loco for many years and just recently partnered to own and manage a Los Toritos Locos in Vanceburg, KY.

He is survived by three sons; Miguel Mora Alba, Daniel Mora Alba, Josoe Mora Alba, two daughters, Maddilynn Mora and Destiny Valenzuela, two brothers, Armando Mora and Jamie Mora, three sisters; Silvia Mora, Yolanda Mora, and a granddaughter, Romina Mora Deleon, and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his mother and father Jamie Mora and Margarita Valenzuela as well as his daughter Alma Mora. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Davis officiating. Due to the statewide restrictions, the services will be private, but will be streamed live for all of Miguel's friends, colleagues, and customers. Please visit www.melcherfuneralhome.com for the link.