LUCASVILLE-Hubert Michael "Mike" Crabtree 71, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born February 9, 1949 in Lucasville, a son of the late Hubert Virgil and Arvil Tharlene Swords Crabtree.

Mike was a Scioto County Commissioner for four terms and had just been re-elected to a fifth term. He was a 1967 Northwest High School graduate and a US Army veteran, serving as a Green Beret during the Viet Nam Era. Mike was a member of the West Union #43 Masonic Lodge, the El Hasa and Aladdin Shrines, the York and Scottish Rite Masonic bodies and a member of the Christ's Restoration Church.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas Hudson and Danny Crabtree.

Mike is survived by his wife, Dianna Kay Cline Crabtree whom he married April 30, 1996 in Greenup, KY; two daughters, Jeanna (Majdi) Heresh of SC and Kimberly (Darin) Wells of Marysville, OH; two sons, Aaron Crabtree of Lucasville and Paul (Beth) Rideout of Portsmouth; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey and Kylie Wells, Alex and Leen Heresh, Lila, Marissa, and Mark Rideout, Dacota and Tanner Wetmore, and Lucas Crabtree; three brothers, Randy Crabtree of Nashville, Oran and Keith Crabtree both of Lucasville; four sisters, Linda Crabtree, Eula Adkins, Twila Stump, and Norma Lee, all of Lucasville.

Private funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Scioto County Court House Rotunda with Commissioner Bryan Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park where graveside military rites will be performed by William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. at the Court House. Masks are required and Social Distancing is to be observed. Lingering will be prohibited.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o donor relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Northwest Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, 914 Mohawk Dr. McDermott, OH 45652.