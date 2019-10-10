MARION —Mildred Roxanna McCoy, 92, of Marion a former Scioto County resident, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Ohio Health Marion Hospital in Marion. Born October 22, 1926 in Scioto County, a daughter of the late Elva Clayton and Jennie Mae Smith Littleton, she was a homemaker and attended Christ Community Church when she lived in Portsmouth.

She is survived by two sons, Ernest (Norma) McCoy of Chillicothe, Tim McCoy of Columbus; two daughters, Roxanna McCoy (Walt) of Columbus, Marcella McCoy of Marion; one son-in-law, Frank Rafalowski; twelve grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren, and two sisters, Imogene Burchett and Dorothy Raby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Dabney McCoy on January 11, 1964; one daughter, Julia Rafalowski; one grandson, Michael Rafalowski; two brothers, Eli Littleton, Chester Littleton, and three sisters, Goldie Strothers, Willowlee Donaldson, and Avanelle Wicker.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home with Ralph Clay officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.