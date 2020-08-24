Mildred Stapleton

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Mildred Elaine Stapleton, 62 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home. She was born February 27, 1958 in Portsmouth to the late Nero and Ella Hall Shepherd. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stapleton, 4 brothers; Norman Shepherd, Nero Shepherd Jr., Roy Shepherd, and James Shepherd, 3 sisters; Geraldine Davis, Oma Aldridge, and Margaret Coleman, and a great grandchild, Nathan Stapleton.

Mildred is survived by a son, Josh (Angie Morritz) Stapleton, 2 daughters; Angela Ruggles and Amanda (Greg Kazee) Nelson, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Robert Shepherd and Alfred Shepherd, a sister, Tina Rollins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Dry Run Cemetery in Otway with Rick Ratliff officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.