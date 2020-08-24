1/1
Mildred Stapleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WEST PORTSMOUTH-Mildred Elaine Stapleton, 62 of West Portsmouth died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home. She was born February 27, 1958 in Portsmouth to the late Nero and Ella Hall Shepherd. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stapleton, 4 brothers; Norman Shepherd, Nero Shepherd Jr., Roy Shepherd, and James Shepherd, 3 sisters; Geraldine Davis, Oma Aldridge, and Margaret Coleman, and a great grandchild, Nathan Stapleton.

Mildred is survived by a son, Josh (Angie Morritz) Stapleton, 2 daughters; Angela Ruggles and Amanda (Greg Kazee) Nelson, 16 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 brothers; Robert Shepherd and Alfred Shepherd, a sister, Tina Rollins, along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 12:00 PM Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Dry Run Cemetery in Otway with Rick Ratliff officiating. Friends may call at the cemetery on Wednesday starting at 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences and donations may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved