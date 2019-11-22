QUEEN CREEK — Mildred Marie Young was born in Portsmouth, OH on October 10, 1939. She left this world to be with her precious Jesus on Friday, November 8, 2019 at her home in Queen Creek, AZ after a brave battle with ALS. Her courage will stand as a testament to her strong faith and inner fortitude.

Marie came to love the Lord at a young age and allowed his light to shine on others throughout her life. For years leading up to her passing, she served wherever there was a need, including as a bible school teacher and choir leader. A devoted mother and wife, Marie had a remarkable way of making everyone feel loved and cared for. She so enjoyed opening her home to family and friends, especially at the holidays. It was very important to her to make everyone feel special. As a young person, Marie loved riding motorcycles, square dancing and working as a beautician. In 1959, she married the love of her life, Albert Young. Then for the next 60 years Marie devoted her life to being his partner both in life and business.

Marie was predeceased by her sisters Joanne Shelton and Linda Hale. Marie is survived by her husband Albert Young who attended to her every need as she fought for her life, sister Patty Roberts, sons Brett and Keith, their wives Lori and Jodi, 2 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their warmest gratitude to all those who provided prayers and assistance during the last months of Marie's life, especially nurse Tracy.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Marie's home church, Rubyville Community Church, 5365 OH-139, Portsmouth OH 45662. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.