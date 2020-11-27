PORTSMOUTH — Mimmie Karon Wilson, 76 of Portsmouth died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1944 in West Portsmouth to the late Howard and Alice Craiger Gammon. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lucas, a grandson, Kristopher Parks, a brother, Howard Gammon, and a sister, Phyllis Hammond.

Mimmie is survived by her husband, Robert Cecil Wilson whom she married July 1, 1980, 2 daughters; Wanda Matthews and Linda Gershenson, a granddaughter, Amy James, 4 great-grandchildren; Heaven Parks, Damion Parks, Serenity Parks, and Emma Gershenson, and a brother, Danny Gammon, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Danny Gammon officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8:00 PM on Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.