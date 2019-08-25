WHEELERSBURG-Mindy Hope Mollett, 65, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her residence. Mindy was born August 19, 1954, in Portsmouth to the late Thad and Julia Nelson Caldwell. Mindy worked as an LPN at Hempstead and she was of Protestant faith. In addition to her parents, Mindy was preceded in death by two sons, Dewane and Eddie Mollett: a brother Charles Caldwell and a sister, Vera Stephens. Mindy is survived by her husband, Parker Mollett whom she married October 23, 1982, in Wheelersburg. Also surviving are two sons, Dan Mollett and Doug Book; four daughters, Patty Murphy, Kathy Baldridge, Brenda Baldridge and Elva Mollett; a brother, Jim Caldwell; three sisters, Jo Ann Stiltner, Cora Marshall and Judy Cook; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Omar Baldridge and Riley Baldridge officiating. Interment will follow in Mollett Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 6:00-8:00 pm on Monday, August 26, 2019, and one hour before the service on Tuesday. Condolences may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.